KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – Two notable Denver Broncos players have suffered injuries Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall hurt his knee and left the game in the third quarter. He is questionable to return.

Emmanuel Sanders hurt his shoulder in the third quarter but is probable to return.