DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. He is expected to be okay.

shooting3 Suspect Identified In Shooting That Injured Denver Officer, Woman

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened off West 10th Avenue and Xavier Street just after 3:30 a.m.

“Sounds like it may have been a family disturbance,” said Doug Schepman, spokesman for Denver Police.

He says responding officers and paramedics found a woman who was also shot in front of the home.

Officials say the officers were helping the woman when shots were fired at them. One officer was hit in the leg, but is expected to be okay thanks to a tourniquet which was applied to the officers leg. That officer has since been released from the hospital.

Officials say the woman suffered a gunshot to her lower back or upper leg area.

ruff elijah Suspect Identified In Shooting That Injured Denver Officer, Woman

Elijah Ruff (credit: CBS)

Officers returned fire, and the suspect went back inside the home, officials said. They then surrounded the home. SWAT officers eventually went inside the home and arrested the suspect. That man is identified as 25-year-old Elijah Ruff.

“To my knowledge the suspect was not hit, did not suffer gunshot wounds,” Schepman said.

Ruff is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault and first degree assault.

