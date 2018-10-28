  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Success is fashionable and a great organization makes sure everyone gets a shot at it. Dress for Success is a nonprofit that provides women in Denver with three things: career attire, career tools and a network of support.

They hope to help women get back in the workforce after they have been out of it for some time. They are constantly helping women who have been previously incarcerated, those who have been homeless or any woman who needs extra support while trying to find a new job.

The nonprofit is always looking for support through its volunteers.

“We have been able to thrive in Denver because of the community support,” said Amara Martin, Executive Director of Dress for Success. “With the community support we’ll be able to continue to do that.”

You can volunteer your time, extra clothing or make a monetary donation to help Dress for Success and its mission. The organization’s fundraiser, B.I.G. Fall Fashion, will be Nov. 2 at Mile High Stadium.

