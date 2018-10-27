BREAKING NEWSPolice: Several casualties after shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Freshman Sean Chambers had his first career passing and rushing touchdowns and Wyoming eased past Colorado State 34-21 on Friday night in the Border War.

Wyoming scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter — with two touchdowns in less than 30 seconds — for a 24-0 lead.

Chambers was 7-of-10 passing for 116 yards and two touchdowns and carried it 22 times for 101 yards and a score for Wyoming (3-6, 1-4 Mountain West Conference). Nico Evans added 176 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Wyoming scored its first touchdown on the road this season on the first drive of the second half as Chambers connected with Evans out of the backfield from 14 yards out.

A big hit by Marcus Epps on a safety blitz caused a Colorado State fumble and Chambers capped a 25-yard drive with an 8-yard sneak for a 17-0 lead. Cassh Maluia intercepted a pass on Colorado State’s next play and Evans ran it in from 48 yards for a 23-0 lead.

Collin Hill threw for 333 yards with two interceptions for Colorado State (3-6, 2-3). Preston Williams had 10 catches for 126 yards. Wyatt Bryan, who is tied for the program lead with 51 career field goals, missed a 53-yarder on the final play of the first half.

