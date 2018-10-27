DENVER (CBS4) – Food for Thought has one mission: keep the belly’s of kids in Denver full. For years they have been packing bags of food and dropping them off at the doorsteps to families who need help keeping food on the table.

Food for Thought’s annual Rock-a-Belly event helps to raise money in order to keep the nonprofit rolling. Rock-a-Belly is happening on Nov. 3 at Tivoli Turnhall in downtown Denver.

Check out the event that has plenty of food, music and beer and raises money for this fantastic cause.

LINK: Food for Thought’s Rock-a-Belly