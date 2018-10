EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A herd of elk in Evergreen decided a football field was the perfect spot for some dinner Friday night.

CBS4’s Alan Gionet captured the video at Buchanan Fields of a few of dozen elk taking it easy on the shady grass.

Elk are finishing up their annual rut.

