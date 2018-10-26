By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – Video has emerged of Von Miller’s infamous Halloween party held Monday night at the Gothic Theatre, site of now-former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly’s arrest.

Miller took to YouTube on Thursday to share the video, which features a behind-the-scenes look at the star-studded, cowboy-themed event. Kelly is not seen in any shots.

He added the following caption to the upload: “My Western themed halloween party and what really went down. Just some good old fashioned clean fun with my closest friends and teammates! Also shout out to the team at Carhartt for keeping me looking fresh.”

Miller throws an annual bash for his teammates and celebrities in the Denver market. This particular one made headlines as TMZ incorrectly reported it was a “cocaine-themed” costume party where Kelly became belligerent and, later, was arrested on first-degree criminal trespassing charges.

In his weekly press conference, Miller claimed the event was “separate from [Kelly’s] issues.”

“Nobody likes bringing people together more than me,” he said Thursday. “I enjoy spending time with my teammates. Whether it’s dinner on Friday nights, meetings at my house, dinner with their wives on Thursdays or Halloween parties, I like to bring people together. It was a private event. It was safe. I had team security there, I had my own private security there. We had the Outlaws there, the Nuggets, the Kings—just all of the Denver sports. It was a private event. Private Halloween party and it was a safe event. Of course, we got the news about [Former QB] Chad [Kelly]. I care about Chad as a person, the party was separate from his issues. I love the guy, I wish the best for him.”

The Broncos released Kelly on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences between player and team.