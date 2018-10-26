By Makenzie O’Keefe

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – It can take a while to carve just one pumpkin, so imagine having to carve 3,000! The Adams County Fairgrounds have been transformed into acres of pumpkins for an interactive event called Pumpkin Nights.

Visitors to the Brighton fairgrounds are invited to check out seven different themed lands with thousands of giant carved and decorated pumpkins.

“There has been a team of artists carving pumpkins for Denver since February, and they’ve done an amazing job,” explained event director Jillian Becker. “There are hidden little gems throughout that are very Denver specific pumpkins and incredible sculptures like a giant caterpillar made out of pumpkins.”

Plus after venturing through the half-mile festival, you’ll find Pumpkin Central. That’s where people can find tastings and treats, seasonal beverages live pumpkin carving, fire dancers at the Pumpkins Fire Show and much more.

Pumpkin Nights is open daily, except for on Halloween. Their hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and it runs through Sunday, Nov. 4. General admission is $20; $16 for seniors (60 and up) and for kids ages 4 through 12. The festival is free for anyone 3 years of age and under.

Event organizers encourage people to buy tickets online ahead of time because they have been selling out quickly.

This is the first year this event has been in the Denver area.

See more images of Pumpkin Nights below:

