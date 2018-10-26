AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A cheerleading coach at a high school in Aurora has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a child in Colorado Springs. Now investigators are worried there may be more victims out there who haven’t come forward.

Keean Davis was arrested by police in Colorado Springs, where he currently lives and where the assault allegedly happened.

Davis is a campus monitor and cheerleading coach at Vista PEAK Preparatory School. He has been placed on leave.

The school also sent home a letter notifying parents of Davis’ arrest.

Investigators in Colorado Springs say the assault happened there and that a minor was given narcotics and sexually assaulted.