DENVER (CBS4) — An online petition is seeking to change the date of Halloween so that it is always on a Saturday.

The Change.org petition is asking the President of the United States to change the date of Halloween from October 31 to the last Saturday in October.

The group behind the petition, the Halloween & Costume Association, argues it would allow for a “safer, longer, stress-free celebration.”

“…why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day!?!” the petition states.

The petition had about 2,000 supporters as of 2 p.m. MT on Thursday.

“I have kids and would love to celebrate this holiday on a Saturday so that they can sleep in on Sundays,” Sandy Sweeney wrote.

“This will make it easier on kids and parents alike! Plus it would take the holiday out of the schools,” Kim Engelking posted.

“I never have enough time on a work day to enjoy this holiday with my family!” MacKinzie Nader posted.

The petition sparked a conversation in our newsroom, where some Halloween enthusiasts argued they like it when the holiday falls during the week because they can celebrate it the weekend before and the weekend after. What do you think?