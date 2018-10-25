By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Isaiah McKenzie is back on the Broncos active roster.

The Broncos promoted McKenzie from their practice squad following the release of quarterback Chad Kelly.

In a corresponding move the Broncos added former CSU quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad.

Grayson was a CSU quarterback from 2011-2014. He threw for 9,190 yards and 64 touchdowns during his time in Fort Collins. He has spent his pro career with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The Broncos will visit Kansas City on Sunday. You can see the game at 11 a.m. on CBS4.

