Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Isaiah McKenzie, Local TV

By Michael Spencer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Isaiah McKenzie is back on the Broncos active roster.

gettyimages 854848304 Isaiah McKenzie Added To Broncos Active Roster

Isaiah McKenzie (credit: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Broncos promoted McKenzie from their practice squad following the release of quarterback Chad Kelly.

In a corresponding move the Broncos added former CSU quarterback Garrett Grayson to their practice squad.

Grayson was a CSU quarterback from 2011-2014. He threw for 9,190 yards and 64 touchdowns during his time in Fort Collins. He has spent his pro career with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

The Broncos will visit Kansas City on Sunday. You can see the game at 11 a.m. on CBS4.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s