Filed Under:Golden, Heritage Square, Jefferson County, Local TV
By Kelly Werthmann

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– What took decades to put together, took just a few hours to pick apart.

Every bit of the old Heritage Square sold quickly to the highest bidder on Thursday. Everything from the trash cans and fences to the Ferris wheel and go-karts.

“Just having a piece of it I thought would be really fun,” Shauna Doven, a buyer from Bailey, said.

Shauna joined dozens of other hopeful buyers from around the country at the shutdown amusement park Thursday. She outbid them all on a special piece of history.

“Everybody loves a carousel,” she said. “It’s just really special and fun and my grandkids will love it.”

Shauna asked CBS4 not to reveal the price she paid for the old ride. For her, it’s priceless anyway. The carousel is more than a ride, it’s her childhood.

“I’ve grown up coming here,” she said tearfully. “My dad, I think it was his cousin, ran the train for a while. I’ve come here forever, brought my grandkids up here, so I’m obviously really sad it’s closing.”

Shauna is not alone in her sadness as the amusement park entertained Colorado families for decades. Yet what took her only minutes to buy for her family, is sure to keep creating memories for generations to come. heritage square auction frame 1740 Heritage Square Rides Auctioned Off One By One

“I am the nana with the carousel now, so that’ll be fun,” Shauna said smiling. “And then hopefully their kids can ride it.”

Shauna said she plans to put the carousel in her backyard, but she’s still working out a plan to get the ride from the old park to her home in Bailey.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

