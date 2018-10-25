  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Always Choose Adventure, haunted house, Littleton, Local TV

By Karen Morfitt

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– One haunted house in Littleton is offering more than freaks and frights, it’s offering a route for people with disabilities a chance to get outdoors.

For a few weeks out of the year, Jeff Rohr’s home on Cotton Creek Drive is transformed into the Haunted Creek Manor.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 138 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

“It’s just grown over the years. So year after year, we add on to it. Every year it gets bigger,” he said.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 244 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

He starts planning the setup early and by the time October rolls around, he has constructed a full-blown haunted house in his back yard… complete with cast members.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 420 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

Scott Garcia is one of the volunteers, “I dressed up as Jason from Friday the 13th.”

special haunted house 10pkg frame 120 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

He is also a member of the nonprofit Always Chose Adventure whose mission is to help those with disabilities find a love for the outdoors.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 370 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

Garcias struggle with autism led him to join about a year ago. He’s now found a love for hiking.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 714 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: Jeff Rohr)

“Here I am climbing 14ers In Colorado. I have done 45 so far and have 13 left to summit,” he said.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 844 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

For Rohr, the haunted house is mix of two things: a love for Halloween and wanting to support an organization he believes in.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 1941 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

“I think you can do a lot support just by getting involved. Money is just part of the battle,” he said.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 1264 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit; Always Choose Adventure)

With Rohr donating his home, his time and his money to help raise awareness for Always Choose Adventure isn’t proof enough, Garcia will tell you the group’s mission is succeeding.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 2197 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

“There were some tough times when I had some tough challenges, ACA has really changed my life,” said Garcia.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 1649 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: CBS)

The haunted house is located at 9971 Cotton Creek Drive in Littleton. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. with the first hour being kids only.

special haunted house 10pkg frame 1054 Haunted House Offers Frights, Helps Nonprofit For Colorado Adventure Seekers

(credit: Jeff Rohr)

Entry into the haunted house is on a donation basis with cash, or they take canned goods and toys.

LINK: Always Choose Adventure

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

