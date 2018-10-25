By Karen Morfitt

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– One haunted house in Littleton is offering more than freaks and frights, it’s offering a route for people with disabilities a chance to get outdoors.

For a few weeks out of the year, Jeff Rohr’s home on Cotton Creek Drive is transformed into the Haunted Creek Manor.

“It’s just grown over the years. So year after year, we add on to it. Every year it gets bigger,” he said.

He starts planning the setup early and by the time October rolls around, he has constructed a full-blown haunted house in his back yard… complete with cast members.

Scott Garcia is one of the volunteers, “I dressed up as Jason from Friday the 13th.”

He is also a member of the nonprofit Always Chose Adventure whose mission is to help those with disabilities find a love for the outdoors.

Garcias struggle with autism led him to join about a year ago. He’s now found a love for hiking.

“Here I am climbing 14ers In Colorado. I have done 45 so far and have 13 left to summit,” he said.

For Rohr, the haunted house is mix of two things: a love for Halloween and wanting to support an organization he believes in.

“I think you can do a lot support just by getting involved. Money is just part of the battle,” he said.

With Rohr donating his home, his time and his money to help raise awareness for Always Choose Adventure isn’t proof enough, Garcia will tell you the group’s mission is succeeding.

“There were some tough times when I had some tough challenges, ACA has really changed my life,” said Garcia.

The haunted house is located at 9971 Cotton Creek Drive in Littleton. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. with the first hour being kids only.

Entry into the haunted house is on a donation basis with cash, or they take canned goods and toys.

LINK: Always Choose Adventure

