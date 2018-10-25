  • CBS4On Air

Cether Watkins (credit; Denver DA)

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with attempting to murder a sheriff’s deputy inside the Denver jail.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Thursday charged 25-year-old Cether Watkins with one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault.

It’s not clear if Watkins has an attorney to comment on the charges.

According to jail and court records, Watkins was charged on Oct. 17 with several counts of robbery and burglary in connection with a robbery inside a Denver Starbucks location. He was held at the jail after being arrested on Oct. 14.

They say Watkins attacked the deputy on Monday, using a plastic bin to hit the deputy on the head and then choking him.

Police have said other people being held in jail helped stop the assault.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

