DENVER (CBS4)– Fans of “Phantom of the Opera” find out what happens next in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies.”

The sequel musical is set 10 years after “Phantom” and plays out in New York’s Coney Island where the phantom has been hiding since his disappearance in Paris. Christine is married to Raoul and they have a son, but the mysterious Phantom is still as obsessed as ever.

LINK: For Tickets and Information about “Love Never Dies”

Set among the freaks and sideshows of Coney Island, Christine is once again faced with intrigue by the Phantoms musical genius and his aggressive obsession with her. There are difficult choices, tragic outcomes and surprises that audiences might not see coming.

Karen Mason plays Madame Giry. She believes the show featured one of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best scores.

“It’s a gorgeous show, the cast is phenomenal, we have some of the best collection of singer dancers across the board, everyone is a brilliant actor and great singer, it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Mason. “If you’ve seen phantom, it’ll be the continuation, if you haven’t seen phantom, you’ll love this as a stand alone.”

“Love Never Dies”plays at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from October 23rd through October 28th.