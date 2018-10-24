FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are trying to figure out what started a deadly fire in Fort Collins.

One person was killed and two others hurt in the fire at the home in the 3200 block of Sumac. Several animals were rescued from the burning home.

The fire started just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters with Poudre Valley Fire Authority rushed to the fire.

Investigators with the fire department and police department are at the scene interviewing witnesses. They are expected to be at the apartment complex all day.