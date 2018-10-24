DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a second-degree assault charge against a Denver police officer accused of beating a 17-year-old with a metal baton, breaking the teen’s nose and one of his legs.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office formally filed the charges on Wednesday against 50-year-old Sgt. Joseph Rodarte. Rodarte was arrested Thursday.

Rodarte could not be reached Wednesday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney to comment on the charge.

Denver officials said he has been suspended without pay.

According to court records, Rodarte and other officers responded on August 22 to a complaint about a person yelling obscenities. The records say the teen was running from police when Rodarte struck him several times.

The teen, who has not been named, faces charges of resisting and interfering with police.

