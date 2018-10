BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Boulder activist is nominated for the first ever MTV EMA Award. The award recognizes young people who are changing the world.

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez is one of the six teenagers suing Colorado over oil and gas development. The group says the state should be health and safety first.

That lawsuit is being heard in the Colorado State Supreme Court.

Martinez is one of only five people nominated for the EMA award. The winner will be announced Nov. 4.