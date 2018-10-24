LIVE VIDEOWatch CBSN coverage of suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, NYC Building
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Former presidential candidate and current Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in Colorado Wednesday to support fellow Democrats in the election.

Sanders is taking part in the Blue Wave campaign for mid-term elections.

He will appear at two Get Out the Vote rallies, at the University of Colorado in Boulder and at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

Sanders will support Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis. Polis started his Democratic bus tour on Tuesday with a stop in Washington Park in Denver.

