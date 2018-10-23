Filed Under:Eagle County, Eagle River Fire, Edwards, Local TV, SUV Into Garage
EDWARDS, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people and a dog were hurt when an SUV crashed into a garage which sparked a fire in Edwards.

Firefighters say the SUV struck an electric meter that started the fire.

One person was trapped in the vehicle and the driver got out of the SUV but couldn’t get out of the garage.

Firefighters were able to rescue both people as the garage started to collapse.

A sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading.

What led up to the crash is being investigated.

