SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The candidates running for Summit County Sheriff are working together after someone painted swastikas and other images of hate on campaign signs for Summit County Sheriff Jamie FitzSimons.

“FitzSimons for Sheriff” political signs in the Lakeview Meadows neighborhood were damaged. The area is along Highway 9 near Farmer’s Korner.

Investigators say “1A for Summit” political signs were also vandalized.

His challenger, Republican Derek Woodman, is adding $500 to the reward for information leading to the suspects.

“It’s just disgusting it’s just not what our communities about,” said Woodman. “This community just does not tolerate this kind of intolerance.”

The FBI and Summit County prosecutors have joined the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

A $2,500 reward is available to anyone with more information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

Those with more information can call 970-668-8600.