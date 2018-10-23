Comments
GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 30: Quarterback Chad Kelly #6 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass during the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
DENVER (CBS4) — Chad Kelly, a backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos, was arrested early Monday morning.
Chad Kelly was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, according to a statement released by the Englewood Police Department that was tweeted by Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.