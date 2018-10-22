  • CBS4On Air

By Melissa Garcia

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– The girlfriend of a skydiver found dead in a field, hours after making his jump, is left waiting for answers. Logan Polfuss, 23, never returned from his last skydiving trip.

skydiving copy After Skydivers Death, Girlfriend Waits For Answers

(credit: Sonja Hinish)

He went into the air Thursday just after 1 p.m. at Mile-Hi Skydiving Center in Longmont.

Deputies found his body in a field west of the airport around 9 a.m. Friday.

skydiver death 10pkg frame 260 After Skydivers Death, Girlfriend Waits For Answers

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia interviews Sonja Hinish (credit: CBS)

Authorities did not find out that the man was missing until his girlfriend called police nearly eight hours after the jump.

“When I got to dinner and he was not there, I knew,” said Sonja Hinish, who had been dating Polfuss for about seven months.

skydiver death 10pkg frame 867 After Skydivers Death, Girlfriend Waits For Answers

(credit: Sonja Hinish)

“I never knew I would lose Logan in a skydiving accident,” Hinish said. “He was trying out a new track suit… it’s a suit that basically inflates.”

The structural engineer, who worked at a wind turbine in Eastern Colorado, had just completed his 200th jump.

logan polfuss After Skydivers Death, Girlfriend Waits For Answers

Logan Polfuss (credit: Sonja Hinish)

The experienced skydiver was also an ultra-runner who loved pushing his body and mind to the greatest heights possible.

Hinish said her significant other was also a great person.

“He exudes joy. He just had a light to him. He had that impact on so many people,” she said.

Polfuss’ vibrant spirit and zest for life are helping Hinish to move forward from the tragedy.

skydiver death 10pkg frame 2133 After Skydivers Death, Girlfriend Waits For Answers

Sonja Hinish (credit: CBS)

“He believed that you never stop doing the things you love. Never compromise, Never settle. And I know that that’s how he would want me to move forward,” said Hinish.

A Mile-Hi Skydiving employee said Sunday that the company was not yet giving out any information or comments.

mile hi skydiving center After Skydivers Death, Girlfriend Waits For Answers

(credit: CBS)

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

