GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Geological Survey will soon have 150 scientists at multiple labs on the Colorado School of Mines campus in Golden. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke joined the groups for Monday’s announcement.

The long-term partnership will allow government scientists and school faculty and students to work together.

“The expanded USGS presence at Mines will capitalize on our collective expertise to address the availability of mineral and energy resources, environmental challenges and geo-environmental hazards, all of which are of critical importance to national security and the economies of Colorado and the nation,” said School of Mines President Paul Johnson.

“Partnering with Colorado School of Mines, a world-class earth science research institution, and co-locating our scientists and researchers creates incredible opportunities to spur innovation and transformational breakthroughs, while also providing an incredible pool of talent from which to recruit,” Zinke said.

The USGS Geologic Hazards Science Center and its National Earthquake Information Center are housed at Mines campus.