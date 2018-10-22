Comments
(credit: Longmont Fire)
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Three 11-year-old boys are facing charges for allegedly setting a fire in Longmont over the weekend.
The fire burned 1½ acres near McIntosh Lake in Longmont on Sunday.
Witnesses told police they saw the boys setting cattails on fire near the parking area.
The boys face charges of fourth-degree arson and may be sent to the juvenile fire setter program.
