(credit: Longmont Fire)

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Three 11-year-old boys are facing charges for allegedly setting a fire in Longmont over the weekend.

The fire burned 1½ acres near McIntosh Lake in Longmont on Sunday.

longmont fire 1 copy Three 11 Year Olds Face Arson Charges In Wildfire Investigation

(credit: Longmont Fire)

Witnesses told police they saw the boys setting cattails on fire near the parking area.

The boys face charges of fourth-degree arson and may be sent to the juvenile fire setter program.

longmont fire 2 copy Three 11 Year Olds Face Arson Charges In Wildfire Investigation

(credit: Longmont Fire)

