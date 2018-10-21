Filed Under:Lance Kohl, Valor Bridge, Veterans
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado veterans celebrated their graduation from a program aims to help them transition into life after the military on Saturday.

valor bridge frame 10335 Veterans Graduate With New Skill Set Thanks To Nonprofit

Valor Bridge, a nonprofit, gives veterans a better understanding of how their military skills can translate into business success.

The 10-week program, working with executive coaches, business leaders, leadership professionals and others. They help veterans understand how their military skills translate into the business community, and provide coaching on interviewing, resume building, salary negotiations, networking.

