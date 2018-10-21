  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Nuggets, Will Barton

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets versatile forward Will Barton missed Denver’s game Sunday night against Golden State because of a right hip injury.

Barton was carted off the court Saturday after feeling something pop when he took off for the basket during the third quarter of a win over Phoenix. He underwent an MRI on Sunday morning.

Denver coach Michael Malone said the team will have a clearer idea how long me may be sidelined Monday. Malone added that Barton will be out for the “foreseeable future. But what does that mean? How long? That’s to be determined. Hopefully we’ll get some good news tomorrow.”

Barton signed a four-year deal to remain in Denver over the summer. He averaged 15.7 points and 4.1 assists last season.

