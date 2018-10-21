LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of people came together Sunday for the 2nd annual Walk for Wishes 5K walk and run at the Hudson Gardens in Littleton. The fundraiser helps future wishes for Make-A-Wish patients come true.

Chuck and Jackie Reynolds participated because of their 11-year-old daughter who suffers from cerebral palsy.

Make-A-Wish helped brighten her spirits last September when they sent her and her family to Hawaii for a week.

“When you’re in a family with a kids with special needs, what you find is a lot of the focus is around just tending to that, and with that week we were gone was a break we hadn’t gotten ever,” Chuck said.

Sunday’s event raised more than $80,000. CBS4’s Dave Aguilera emceed the event.

