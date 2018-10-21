By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Your weekend will end much like it began with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

There will be a few subtle differences this afternoon. The winds will pick up a bit across the state and we’ll see clouds start to increase along the western slope by this evening.

Those clouds will be ahead of an approaching area of low pressure moving in from the southwest. It will bring more seasonal temperatures and some light rain and snow starting late Monday and lasting into Wednesday.

It’s a warm storm system so the snow levels will be quite high, likely staying at or above 10,000 feet.

Once this low passes by we’ll go right back to sunny skies for the end of the week.

