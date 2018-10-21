By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora neighborhood is coming together for a veteran in need.

Brad Geisler, a U.S. Army veteran, has lived in the Aurora home for 12 years. He said it was falling apart.

A $15,000 exterior construction project began Saturday after months of planning. Neighbors came together with 15 local companies to help the veteran who lives there. His home is in bad need of repair.

The new roof could not go to someone more deserving. A handful of contractors donated supplies, and labor was provided by Monarch Construction & Roofing.

Geisler, a medically retired Army Sergeant suffers from a debilitating back injury and has suffered with years of chronic pain.

The disabled veteran’s house had weathered with age and fallen into disrepair.

Geisler has to work full time in order to pay the bills. But he said he could not afford to repair the damage.

“Until something like this came along, we were (thinking) ‘where are we going to go? What are we going to do? Because the house is basically falling apart,” Geisler said.

His story touched hearts in his neighborhood and in the Denver area business community.

“When we heard this story, it really moved us and we just knew we had to take action,” said Jonathan Meyer, Vice President of Operations at Monarch Construction & Roofing. “We realize that a lot of things that we take for granted today are because of veterans. So it’s very important for us to give back to the community.”

And giving back will not end with Geisler’s roof. Next week, Monarch employees will fix the gutters and paint the home.

Meyer said the company gives back to the community with major projects free of charge three to four times per year.

