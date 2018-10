BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – Berthoud firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire at around 7 p.m. Saturday. They say no one was inside the home.

Investigators say the home was fully involved, and the flames spread to the attic and to the home. There is significant damage to the garage and home.

Crews stayed at the property overnight to make sure the fire didn’t rekindle.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.