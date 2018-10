AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The holiday season is quickly approaching, and many are thinking about ways to give back. Homefront Heroes is collecting supplies and food for our Colorado soldiers.

Fill the Mayflower is happening Oct. 26 through 28 outside Safeway in Aurora off Mississippi and Buckley. All donations go to soldiers and families in need.

Hours to donate are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Help fill the Mayflower this holiday season!