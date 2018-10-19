ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado couple is keeping a family tradition alive of making Swedish Medical Center their birthplace.

Proud parents Chelsea and Anthony Rippen welcomed baby boy Hudson on Wednesday at Swedish Medical Center.

It’s the same hospital where they were born.

They actually ran into a nurse who was working there when they were born.

Hudson is their second child born at Swedish Medical Center.

To celebrate the occasion, Chelsea dressed Hudson in the same onesie she wore on her trip home from the hospital.