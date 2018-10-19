  • CBS4On Air

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado couple is keeping a family tradition alive of making Swedish Medical Center their birthplace.

Proud parents Chelsea and Anthony Rippen welcomed baby boy Hudson on Wednesday at Swedish Medical Center.

swedish baby Couple Celebrates New Baby At Swedish Medical Center Where They Were Born

Anthony and Chelsea Rippen (credit: Swedish Medical Center)

It’s the same hospital where they were born.

They actually ran into a nurse who was working there when they were born.

swedish baby picture Couple Celebrates New Baby At Swedish Medical Center Where They Were Born

Hudson (credit: Swedish Medical Center)

Hudson is their second child born at Swedish Medical Center.

To celebrate the occasion, Chelsea dressed Hudson in the same onesie she wore on her trip home from the hospital.

