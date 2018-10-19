  • CBS4On Air

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s a Colorado tradition — spending nights on the slopes waiting for the ski season to begin. Arapahoe Basin opened Friday morning and there was a party-like atmosphere with people donning colorful wigs and wild winter gear to celebrate opening day.

CBS4’s Ashton Altieri was there as the resort welcomed skiers and snowboarders back for the season.

Some people camped out for days just to get first chair — and many of those people have been coming back year after year for opening day.

“First chair 23 consecutive years. Our crew has had first chair for over 100 first chairs in our lifetime,” said Nate Dogggg. “We’re here just to start our season, have a great time and be known as the people who started your season off.”

“Gosh we’re so excited we’re opening for our 72nd ski season and everybody is so excited!” said Leigh Heirholzer with Arapahoe Basin.

“This is my opening day… 20 years now. It’s been a tradition I love coming here this is like a reunion,” said Darrin Drouge, who was decked out in a shiny silver ski parka and matching pants, with a disco ball helmet and a disco ball hanging from a cord around his neck.

“Those are the people who have been here since Wednesday and they come here year after year after year,” Heirholzer said. “Their passion and dedication commitment is just amazing. And it gets us fired up too,”

Arapahoe Basin will now be open every day through at least June, maybe July.

 

