Mike Coffman (credit: CPT12/CBS4)

DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman has lost the financial support of the National Republican Congressional Committee in his race against Democrat Jason Crow.

The Colorado Sun reported Friday that the committee confirmed it is withdrawing support for Coffman’s bid for a sixth term.

Coffman represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, which includes Aurora and Denver’s southern suburbs. Democrats see the district as key to winning a Democratic majority in the House.

The Sun says the NRCC had pledged more than $2.1 million for TV ads for Coffman. It’s pulling some $1 million remaining.

The committee works to elect and re-elect GOP representatives.

Crow is a Denver attorney and first-time candidate. He’s outraised and outspent Coffman.
Coffman spokesman Tyler Sandberg tells the Sun that Coffman is counting on his supporters to rally.

