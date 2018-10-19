DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Secretary of State dismissed a complaint against U.S. Congressman and Democratic candidate for governor Jared Polis.

The Secretary of State found Polis did not violate Colorado’s campaign finance laws as alleged. A forensic accountant accused Polis of violating the rules. Kris Cook, Treasurer of the Denver Republican Party, filed a campaign finance complaint with the Secretary of State’s office.

She suggested Polis failed to report an investment of up to $25 million from a health care company called BridgeHealth. Cook accuses Polis of profiting from his company in the wake of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

The Secretary of State says the Polis campaign did file the necessary paperwork as according to law. You can read the entire decision here.

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd looked into Polis’ finances and found he is a managing member, partner, limited partner or director of 26 companies and has direct investments in several businesses.

CBS4 first obtained the complaint from Scott Gessler, Colorado’s former Secretary of State, who is also a Republican.

Check out all of Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports here.