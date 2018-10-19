HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The smash-and-grab burglaries have reached Highlands Ranch. The owner of Abo’s Pizza said that this is the second break-in in the past week.

Police are investigating the burglary which may or may not be connected to dozens of other recent smash-and-grabs throughout the Denver metro area. Similar crimes have been reported in Arvada, Denver, Littleton, Centennial and Parker.

The owner of Abo’s Pizza in Highlands Ranch said the brazen crook swiped a cash drawer from behind the counter after throwing a rock through the front door.

Police are investigating more than 30 smash-and-grabs this month.