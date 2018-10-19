  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Abo's Pizza, Highlands Ranch, Local TV, Smash & Grabs

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– The smash-and-grab burglaries have reached Highlands Ranch. The owner of Abo’s Pizza said that this is the second break-in in the past week.

Police are investigating the burglary which may or may not be connected to dozens of other recent smash-and-grabs throughout the Denver metro area. Similar crimes have been reported in Arvada, Denver, Littleton, Centennial and Parker.smash and grabs map frame 978 Highlands Ranch Latest To Be Hit By Smash & Grab Thieves

The owner of Abo’s Pizza in Highlands Ranch said the brazen crook swiped a cash drawer from behind the counter after throwing a rock through the front door.

highlands ranch smash and grab frame 74 Highlands Ranch Latest To Be Hit By Smash & Grab Thieves

(credit: CBS)

Police are investigating more than 30 smash-and-grabs this month.

highlands ranch smash and grab frame 157 Highlands Ranch Latest To Be Hit By Smash & Grab Thieves

(credit: CBS)

