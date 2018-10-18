  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado State University is working to get more young students interested in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

CSU students visited Bruce Randolph School in Denver on Thursday to host “Little Shop of Physics.”

co little shop physics 6vo frame 129 Little Shop Of Physics Designed To Encourage STEM Interest In Students

(credit: CBS)

Elementary and middle school students from the Denver metro area got hands-on experience.

co little shop physics 6vo frame 698 Little Shop Of Physics Designed To Encourage STEM Interest In Students

(credit: CBS)

The CSU physics department put together 100 science experiments including a cloud-making machine and a music amplifier.

co little shop physics 6vo frame 219 Little Shop Of Physics Designed To Encourage STEM Interest In Students

(credit: CBS)

Educators agree it’s important to show young students that science is fun.

co little shop physics 6vo frame 579 Little Shop Of Physics Designed To Encourage STEM Interest In Students

(credit: CBS)

“By the time they hit high school, they can get disenfranchised with science and just say, ‘Oh I don’t see anybody in that field that looks like me or talks like me,’ so it’s very important for us to engage our undergraduates who come from all walks of life to come out here and show them, yes you can do this,” said CSU physics department assistant director Heather Michalak.

co little shop physics 6sotvo frame 761 Little Shop Of Physics Designed To Encourage STEM Interest In Students

(credit: CBS)

The event was “Little Shop’s” largest off-campus event to date.

