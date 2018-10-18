Filed Under:Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets agreed a contract extension with coach Michael Malone, who was in the final season of a four-year deal.

The team didn’t release details of the extension, but ESPN reported the extension was for two seasons.

gettyimages 891983108 master Nuggets Extend Contract Of Coach Michael Malone

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 13, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Under Malone, the Nuggets have gone from 33 wins in 2015-16, to 40 in ’16-17 and 46 last season when they finished a spot out of the playoffs. The season came down to a winner-take-all scenario in Minnesota, with the Nuggets coming up short in overtime to miss out on the playoffs for a fifth straight season.

Malone has helped develop a young nucleus that includes big man Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and shooting guard Gary Harris.

Denver won its season opener in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Wednesday.

