DENVER (CBS4) — There is another delay in the case of the FBI agent who discharged his gun while dancing in a Denver night club.

It happened in June when Chase Bishop did a back flip on the dance floor at Mile High Spirits Tasting Room and the gun fell out of his waistband.

When he picked it up, the gun went off and a man was shot in the leg. The attorney for the victim said he was hurt badly with damage to his anterior tibial artery.

Bishop was in Denver on a personal trip.

Bishop was supposed to enter a plea in the case Thursday, but that has been delayed until next month.

He’s charged with second degree assault.

In the past, his attorney has indicated prosecutors have offered Bishop a plea deal.