Filed Under:Chase Bishop, Chase Campbell, Denver Police, FBI, Local TV, Mile High Spirits

DENVER (CBS4) — There is another delay in the case of the FBI agent who discharged his gun while dancing in a Denver night club.

bishop chase 6 19 88 copy Delay In Case Of Dancing FBI Agent Whose Gun Went Off At Denver Club

Chase Bishop (credit: Denver Police)

It happened in June when Chase Bishop did a back flip on the dance floor at Mile High Spirits Tasting Room and the gun fell out of his waistband.

fbi dancing gun 5vo frame 55 Delay In Case Of Dancing FBI Agent Whose Gun Went Off At Denver Club

(credit: Julie)

When he picked it up, the gun went off and a man was shot in the leg. The attorney for the victim said he was hurt badly with damage to his anterior tibial artery.

Bishop was in Denver on a personal trip.

Bishop was supposed to enter a plea in the case Thursday, but that has been delayed until next month.

He’s charged with second degree assault.

In the past, his attorney has indicated prosecutors have offered Bishop a plea deal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s