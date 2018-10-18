  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – Broncos Country has apparently expanded its borders.

gettyimages 1052482270 Broncos Fans Show Up In Force At State Farm Stadium

(credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In Denver’s game against the Cardinals at at State Farm Stadium Thursday night fans clad in orange came out in force to celebrate the away team.

There were loud cheers throughout the first half as the Broncos built up a huge lead. Hardly a peep was heard from Arizona fans.

gettyimages 1052481454 Broncos Fans Show Up In Force At State Farm Stadium

(credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

At halftime the Broncos had built a 35-3 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter Broncos defensive lineman Domata Peko rallied the Denver fans in the crows ads the lead had increased to 45-10.

gettyimages 1052485682 Broncos Fans Show Up In Force At State Farm Stadium

(credit: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s