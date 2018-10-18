GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – Broncos Country has apparently expanded its borders.

In Denver’s game against the Cardinals at at State Farm Stadium Thursday night fans clad in orange came out in force to celebrate the away team.

There were loud cheers throughout the first half as the Broncos built up a huge lead. Hardly a peep was heard from Arizona fans.

At halftime the Broncos had built a 35-3 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter Broncos defensive lineman Domata Peko rallied the Denver fans in the crows ads the lead had increased to 45-10.