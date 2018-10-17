DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is calling for a full investigation into the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

He told CBS4’s partners at KOA Radio Wednesday morning that if Saudi Arabia played a role in his disappearance or death, there should be stiff sanctions.

“There is no doubt this is a defining moment in our relationship with Saudi Arabia but we must get the information, I can’t stress that enough. This is an important important relationship in the Middle East. If they did this, things will change. If they didn’t, we can’t act rashly,” said Gardner.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says America takes the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi “seriously.”

Pompeo made the comments to journalists after leaving Turkey on Wednesday during a quick visit that included a talk with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Pompeo said Erdogan “made clear that the Saudis had cooperated with the investigation that the Turks are engaged in and they are going to share information.”

Khashoggi vanished Oct. 2 during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, and Turkish officials have claimed Saudi agents killed and dismembered the Washington Post columnist.