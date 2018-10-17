  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people woke up Wednesday morning with the power restored after it was out for several hours Tuesday night.

More than 27,000 people in Denver and Aurora were part of the power outage on Tuesday.

power outage vo raw frame 8005 Power Restored To 27,000+ After Major Outage

(credit: CBS)

Xcel Energy says the outage affected customers from Dayton to Marion and Alameda to 38th Avenue, which included the East Colfax and Park Hill neighborhoods.

power outage vo raw frame 8259 Power Restored To 27,000+ After Major Outage

(credit: CBS)

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, all power had been restored.

Xcel is still investigating the cause of the outage but say that a power line overheated, which tripped the system. The other transmission line that would typically take over in instances like this was being repaired and unavailable.

