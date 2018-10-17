By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers who take York Street to Interstate 70 noticed there was a glitch in their morning commute on Tuesday.

“The space between the interchanges that it poses a huge safety concern because people are weaving in and out,” said Gabi Dyer, Central 70 spokesperson. “This is one of the major first closures on the project.”



The permanent closure of the I-70 on-ramp from York Street happened Monday night. Crews shut down the ramp from York Street onto I-70 going west.

Drivers can look for updates on the project by email or get text alerts.

“Motorists will start to see more active crews out there, we really encourage people to just be aware of that,” she said.

It’s the newest phase of the Central 70 construction project.

Drivers could take 46th Avenue to Steele Street to get around the closure and then use the Steele Street /Vasquez Boulevard on-ramp to access the interstate.

Another closure drivers will need to prepare for in the next month is also on 46th avenue, it will be closed to eastbound traffic between York and Colorado.

“We’re very sensitive to the fact that we’re working so closely next to the neighborhoods so we try to minimize our impacts with our detours,” said Dyer. “We really encourage people to stay the course and stay on I-70.”

