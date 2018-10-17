  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bear, Boulder, Local TV, Red Van Workshop

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear in Boulder was caught red-handed rummaging, very thoughtfully, through a vehicle during a snow storm on Sunday.

boulder bear 1 Surveillance Video Catches Bear Prudently Opening Vehicle Doors

(credit: Red Van Workshop)

Red Van Workshop shared the video from west Boulder with CBS4. It shows the vehicle covered in snow and the bear first opening the front passenger door in search for food.

boulder bear 2 Surveillance Video Catches Bear Prudently Opening Vehicle Doors

(credit: Red Van Workshop)

Then after a few moments and no food discovered, it walks toward the back of the vehicle… and opens two doors on the driver side.

After no luck, the bear leaves with every door still open as snow fell inside. No damage was reported.

LINK: Living With Bears

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s