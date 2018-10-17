BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear in Boulder was caught red-handed rummaging, very thoughtfully, through a vehicle during a snow storm on Sunday.

Red Van Workshop shared the video from west Boulder with CBS4. It shows the vehicle covered in snow and the bear first opening the front passenger door in search for food.

Then after a few moments and no food discovered, it walks toward the back of the vehicle… and opens two doors on the driver side.

After no luck, the bear leaves with every door still open as snow fell inside. No damage was reported.

