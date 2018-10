DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers who take York Street to Interstate 70 noticed there was a glitch in their morning commute on Tuesday.

The permanent closure of the I-70 on-ramp from York Street happened Monday night. Crews shut down the ramp from York Street onto I-70 going west.

It’s the newest phase of the Central 70 construction project.

Drivers could take 46th Avenue to Steele Street to get around the closure and then use the Steele Stree/Vasquez Boulevard on-ramp to access the interstate.