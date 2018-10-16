  • CBS4On Air

Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb is one of five players in the running for NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

broncos rams 808 Bradley Chubb Nominated For Rookie Of The Week After 3 Sack Game

Bradley Chubb (credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

Chubb had a stellar performance in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, racking up three sacks in the game.

broncos rams 820 Bradley Chubb Nominated For Rookie Of The Week After 3 Sack Game

Bradley Chubb (credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

You can cast your vote for Chubb for Rookie of the Week by clicking here. He’s up against four other rookies who shined in Week 6: running backs Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Sony Michel of the New England Patriots, quarterback Sam Darnold of the New York Jets and kicker Jason Sanders of the Miami Dolphins.

PHOTO GALLERY: Rams 23, Broncos 20

