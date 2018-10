ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire management officials are conducing controlled burns in Rocky Mountain National Park after last weekend’s snowfall.

The burns are along Bear Lake Road between the park and ride and Sprague Lake.

#RMNP Fire Crews lit 300 piles above Park & Ride yesterday. Small flames/glowing coals visible from Bear Lake Road today. Crews return today to mop up/consolidate piles as needed. ks pic.twitter.com/9Os8msYedA — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 16, 2018

The burns will mostly be piles along the road.

Smoke and flames will be visible from the park.