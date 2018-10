DENVER (CBS4) – A man wearing a construction, reflective vest was caught on home surveillance video stealing a package from someone’s front porch. Now, Denver police are working to identify him.

The video comes from a Ring doorbell camera in the Northfield Stapleton neighborhood.

The man grabbed the box and walked to a white SUV and got in on the passenger side, and the SUV drove away.

If you recognize the man or vehicle, you’re asked to call police at (720) 913-2000.