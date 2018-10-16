Filed Under:Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs, Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, Officer-Involved Shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado district attorney’s office has concluded that officers were justified in shooting an Iraqi refugee who is accused of critically wounding a Colorado Springs police officer in August.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office conducted a review of the Aug. 2 incident in which Officer Cem Duzel was critically wounded in the head.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the incident. He remains jailed on $1 million bail.

Authorities say Al Khammasi and Duzel shot each other during an early-morning confrontation. The district attorney’s report says another officer who arrived seconds later also shot Al Khammasi who was wounded but still armed.

